Driver who permanently disabled teen sentenced to one day in jail, RM5,000 fine

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A former security supervisor was sentenced to a day’s jail and fined RM5,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for reckless driving to an extent of causing a teenage girl to be permanently disabled due to head injuries following a road crash last year.

Magistrate M. Saravanan handed down the sentence on Mohd Kamil Mokhtar, 60, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence today.

Mohd Kamil was charged with driving in a reckless manner by endangering his life and also other road users to an extent of causing a 16-year-old girl, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle, to sustain head injury in an accident at Jalan Wangsa Maju here at 1.15pm on November 22 last year.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which provides an imprisonment for up to five years and fine of up to RM15,000 and lost his eligibility to drive for two years or his probationary licence revoked, upon conviction.

Prosecuting officer Inspector Abdullah Khazali prosecuted.

In mitigation, Mohd Kamil, who was unrepresented, said he was the sole family breadwinner and has a nine-year-old child.

According to the facts of the case, the girl was riding pillion with her brother when a car crashed into them at a traffic light at Jalan Wangsa Maju heading to Genting Kelang.

The impact caused the girl to suffer head injury and was now permanently disabled, while her brother, sustained cuts and bruises. — Bernama