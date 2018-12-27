Free ‘live’ EPL matches still possible even after Astro’s broadcast deal, says official

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring Arsenal's second goal in the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium December 2, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The government’s plan to show ‘live’ English Premier League (EPL) matches for free on national television will not be affected by Astro’s recent success in securing the league’s broadcasting rights for the next three seasons, a government source familiar with the matter said.

A Radio Television Malaysia official told Malay Mail that the new deal does not necessarily make Astro the sole local proprietor of EPL broadcasting rights, and assured that the government can still negotiate for a separate agreement with the league owners.

“We can still buy or negotiate,” said the official who requested anonymity due to how sensitive the negotiations can be.

“Astro won’t affect the plan,” the official added.

Satellite cable operator Astro Sdn Bhd announced in September that it had secured full EPL broadcasting rights up until the 2021-2022 season.

It did not disclose the cost but the announcement came amid a sharp drop in revenue. Its net profits slumped 94 per cent to RM16.58 million for the May-July quarter, compared to RM246.3 million for the same period last year, according to its filing with the Kuala Lumpur Bourse in September.

Former youth and sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin yesterday posted the news on Twitter again in an apparent dig at Pakatan Harapan (PH), which promised to air ‘live’ EPL matches on national television if it was voted into power.

It was likely that Khairy was accusing PH of reneging on yet another of its election promises when he posted the comment.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said in July any plans to broadcast the league on RTM can only happen from 2020 onward, and that it hinges on Putrajaya’s success in cutting down its debt.

The PH administration did, however, broadcast for free two-thirds of the 2018 Fifa World Cup tournament after it successfully negotiated for sponsorship deals and cost reduction.

Gobind later said his ministry is now looking into using the same approach to show the EPL for free but did not give a timeline.

The RTM official who spoke to Malay Mail said the station is also “actively studying” its options.

“Yes, we are looking at our options, that’s all I can say,” the source said.