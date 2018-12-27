London and Paris stocks rebound, but Frankfurt sags

Frankfurt’s DAX 30 fell nearly 0.3 per cent to 10,607.42 points on the German market’s first trading day of the week. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 27 — London and Paris stock markets rebounded in opening deals today, after Wall Street enjoyed its best performance in nine years, but Frankfurt fell as investors played catch-up.

Returning from the holiday break, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.4 per cent to 6,712.97 points compared with the close on Monday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 surged almost 1.4 per cent to 4,689.20 from Monday’s close.

But Frankfurt’s DAX 30 fell nearly 0.3 per cent to 10,607.42 points on the German market’s first trading day of the week. That compared with the previous closing level on Friday.

Wall Street stocks meanwhile roared back to life yesterday, shaking off four straight routs following strong retail sales data and White House reassurances that Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell won’t be fired.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up nearly 1,100 points, or about 5 per cent, at 22,878.45 points.

Asian equities mostly sparkled today, with Japanese shares surging nearly 4 per cent in value, giving some welcome relief from a lingering global markets downturn.

For the Christmas holiday, Frankfurt was shut for business on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

London and Paris had suffered steep losses in half-day sessions on Monday, before festive shutdowns on Tuesday and Wednesday. — AFP