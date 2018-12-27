Five-year-old Johor boy dies of suspected abuse

The biological father of the five-year-old boy and the child’s stepmother are in remand for seven days. — IStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — The biological father of a five-year-old boy who died, believed to be a victim of child abuse, and the child’s stepmother, are in remand for seven days to facilitate police investigation into the boy’s death.

The remand order, until this January 2, was issued by Lower Court Assistant Registrar Faridatul Farrah Mohd Shukri.

Yesterday, South Johor Bahru deputy police chief Supt Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya, was reported to have said that the police had arrested the victim’s father, aged 33, who is a cook, and the boy’s Indonesian stepmother, aged 23, for investigation.

He said police received a report on the child’s death from Sultan Ismail Hospital near here at 12.50am last Wednesday after finding bruises on the boy’s body.

The boy was found unconscious and was rushed to the Sultan Ismail Hospital by his parents yesterday at around midnight but the doctors pronounced him dead at the emergency ward.

Bruises were found on the victim’s body, face, chest and back.

The post mortem result revealed that the boy’s death was caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen and police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code, for murder. — Bernama