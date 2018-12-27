Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married if these pictures are anything to go by

A screengrab from Miley Cyrus’ social media account shows the couple decked in wedding attire.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 27 — After years of speculation, Miley Cyrus has finally confirmed her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

According to reports, the pair got secretly married just before Christmas following 10 years of on-again, off-again romance. Rumours of their marriage had fans wondering earlier this week after snaps of their wedding were seen online.

Cyrus took to Instagram to confirm the news by sharing three intimate pictures of herself in all-white with a tuxedo-clad Hemsworth which she captioned “12.23.18” and “10 years later ”, probably to signify the day they exchanged vows.

Hemsworth also took to social media to share a snap of them embracing in their wedding attire which he simply captioned as: “My love.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth first met on the sets of The Last Song in 2009. They got engaged in 2012 but called it off before reconciling again in 2016. Neither one has made any official announcement on the nuptials yet.