Court charges deaf mute labourer with attempted murder of ex-girlfriend’s father

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― A labourer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with attempting to murder his ex-girlfriend’s father by stabbing the man with two knives two weeks ago.

Muhammad Amirul Bungsu, 21, who is a deaf mute, made the plea after the charge was read out and explained in sign language to him by a court interpreter before judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah.

He shook his head after the charge was read out and explained to him.

Muhammad Amirul was charged with committing the offence on Mohd Rodzi Jamaluddin, 64, at PPR Pinggiran Bukit Jalil, Cheras here, at 8.30pm last December 14.

The charge, under Section 307 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Kamarul Aris Kamaluddin, who prosecuted, did not offer bail.

Lawyer Hannan Ishak, representing Muhammad Amirul, requested her client to be sent to a psychiatric specialist to determine his mental state at the time of the incident.

The court set February 7 for mention to know the mental state of the accused. ― Bernama