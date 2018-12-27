Malay Mail

Germany to oppose new nuclear missiles in Europe, says foreign minister

Published 1 hour ago on 27 December 2018

German Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas delivers his statement during the Geneva Conference on Afghanistan at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland November 28, 2018. — Reuters pic
BERLIN, Dec 27 — Germany would strongly oppose any move to station new medium-range nuclear missiles in Europe if a key Cold War-era arms control treaty is scrapped, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told DPA.

“Under no circumstances should Europe become a stage for a rearmament debate,” the German news agency quoted him as saying in an interview published yesterday.

“Stationing of new medium-range missiles would be met with broad resistance in Germany,” he said.

The United States has threatened to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which bans Moscow and Washington from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Russia has said it was planning for a US deployment of new nuclear missiles in Europe following Washington's planned withdrawal from the treaty. — Reuters

