Singaporean sued by PM gets donation from PM's brother

From left: Leong Sze Hian, Lee Hsien Loong and Hsien Yang. — Facebook image and TODAY file photos

SINGAPORE — Lee Hsien Yang, the younger brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has confirmed he has donated money to blogger Leong Sze Hian, who is facing a defamation suit filed by the prime minister.

Responding to TODAY’s queries, the younger Lee said that he gave Leong a “meaningful sum.”

When pressed further on the amount, he replied: “It is not S$1 (about RM3).”

Asked why he donated to Leong’s legal fund, Lee replied: “Surely it needs no explanation?”

His son, Li Shengwu, is facing legal action from the Attorney-General’s Chambers, for contempt of court over a private Facebook post he made on July 15 last year.

In the post that Li claimed was shared only with friends, he wrote that the Singapore Government was “litigious” and has a “pliant court system.”

The comments accompanied a Wall Street Journal article he was sharing on the public dispute that his father and his aunt Lee Wei Ling had with PM Lee over the Oxley Road family house that belonged to the late founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, who was Li's grandfather.

Leong launched a crowdfunding campaign earlier this week to raise funds for his legal fees, telling sociopolitical website The Online Citizen that he hopes to have 10,000 people contributing S$1 each.

Yesterday, he filed his defence and counterclaim against the prime minister, arguing that the defamation suit is an “abuse of the process of the court.”

A pre-trial conference for the case is expected to take place on January 7.

Leong is represented by lawyer and opposition party leader Lim Tean of Carson Law Chambers, while Lee is represented by lawyers from Drew and Napier.

Lee had filed the libel suit on November 12, after Leong shared an article alleging that Lee had helped Malaysia’s former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak to launder money from the country’s state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

In a statement of claim, Lee’s lawyers noted that Leong’s public post and the article “contain allegations that are highly defamatory of our client.”

In his defence, Leong said that the post was up on his Facebook page for less than three days, as he had removed it after receiving a takedown notice from the Infocomm and Media Development Authority.

In his counterclaim, he argued that the libel suit is “not a real and substantial tort” as the false allegations against Lee were already in the public domain, and his Facebook post on the article had not gained much traction. — TODAY