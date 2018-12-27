Juhar receives appointment letter as Sabah Yang Dipertua Negri for third term

Tun Juhar Mahiruddin receives the appointment letter as the Yang Dipertua Negri of Sabah for the third term from Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah, December 27, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― The Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah today presented the appointment letter as the Yang Dipertua Negri of Sabah for the third term to Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, which takes effect on January 1, 2019.

The ceremony was held at Singgahsana Kecil, Istana Negara, and was witnessed by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Also present were Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

Tun Juhar, 65, was appointed the 10th Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah on January 1, 2011, replacing Tun Ahmadshah Abdullah, and was appointed to the post for the second term on January 1, 2015.

The Sabah State Assembly recently passed a bill on an amendment to the Sabah State Constitution on the abolishment of the two-term limit for the post of the Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri (TYT).

Tun Juhar, a law graduate from Wolverhampton Polytechnic, England, was Sabah State Assembly Speaker between 2002 and 2010 and Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat from 1990 to 1999. ― Bernama