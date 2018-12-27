Nur Sajat bids goodbye to hate, hello to Dubai

Nur Sajat will be keeping her distance from Malaysia for the time being. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/ajramjat02

PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — Beauty entrepreneur Nur Sajat Kamaruzzaman has flown to Dubai to continue her studies following intense public speculation on her name and gender identity.

In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old attributed the hateful comments against her online as the part of the reason she is leaving the country.

The photo showed Sajat at the airport waiting to board a flight bound for the Middle East.

“I am going away because of I’ve received a lot of hate and criticism. Hopefully, by furthering my studies, I can be more open-minded in the future,” she wrote in the caption.

Sajat appeared to be making the journey solo as she also conveyed her well wishes to her boyfriend Mohd Tishrin Mohd Adnan and her two adopted children in the same post.

The cosmetics mogul has been charged with dodging the 6 per cent Goods and Service Tax this past week, shining a spotlight once again over her name when court documents identified her as “Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruzzaman.”

A furore erupted online and Sajat was subjected to mockery in the comments section across her social media profiles.

She eventually told the media that her name was simply written as “Sajat Kamaruzzaman” on her identity card though she declined to show it for safety reasons.

It was not the first time Sajat’s gender has made headlines in the news.

In January this year, the Malaysian Islamic Development Department insisted that Sajat undergo a lengthy process so authorities could “formally verify” her gender.