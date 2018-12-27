Still loving ‘kakanda-adinda’ memes? Check out Domino’s

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s ‘Warkah dari Cordoba’ on his Facebook page to Nurul Izzah telling her to ignore her detractors went viral earlier this week and has spawned numerous memes. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― Pizza chain Domino’s today took a leaf from Islamic Religious Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s playbook to woo Malaysians with its latest menu offering butterscotch bread and butter pudding.

In a creative and delicious-sounding riff of Mujahid’s recent poetic letter to his Pakatan Harapan ally Nurul Izzah Anwar, the local Domino’s franchise penned an advertisement disguised as a loving and open letter in Malay to its customers whom it labelled its “beloved Adinda”.

“Kekanda is now at Domino's. They have the new Butterscotch Bread and Butter Pudding that Adinda desired. Kekanda can't eat without thinking of Adinda. So Kekanda will bring home the Butterscotch Bread and Butter Pudding for Adinda.”

The Amanah vice-president’s “Warkah dari Cordoba” on his Facebook page to Nurul Izzah telling her to ignore her detractors went viral earlier this week and has spawned numerous memes.

In his letter, Mujahid used the poetic Malay pronoun “kakanda” for himself and “adinda” for Nurul Izzah.

In classical Malay verse, kakanda means older brother and adinda, younger sister. However, it can also be used as a term of endearment between two lovers.

In response to the open letter which went viral, social media users have took a jab at Mujahid turning the whole situation into a bunch of hilarious memes.

Although Mujahid had used the two words in the older brother-younger sister context, Malaysian internet users have been putting on a romantic spin to their memes.

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak also could not help himself and also poked fun at Mujahid in a Facebook post yesterday.

