The Honor View 20 goes on sale in Malaysia in January (VIDEO)

According to Honor Malaysia’s Facebook page, the View 20 will be available in Malaysia in January 2019. — Pic courtesy of Honor

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — The View 20 is Honor’s new large screen flagship that packs a high-resolution 48MP main camera and it runs on top-of-the-line hardware. The device was recently launched as the Honor V20 in China and it will be released globally as the View 20 starting next month. Honor has just dropped a teaser that Malaysia will be among the first countries in the world to get this new smartphone.

According to Honor Malaysia’s Facebook page, the View 20 will be available in Malaysia next month. Since the global launch is taking place in Paris on 22 January 2019, we believe Honor Malaysia will start accepting pre-orders shortly after the event.

The Honor View 20 features a large 6.4″ Full HD+ display that comes with an in-screen 25MP selfie camera. Like the latest Mate 20 series, it runs on a Kirin 980 processor that features dual-NPU for faster AI-oriented tasks. It comes with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM with internal storage options of either 128GB or 256GB.

In the imaging department, the View 20 gets a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP f/1.8 main shooter with Sony’s IMX 586 sensor and a secondary 3D ToF (Time of Flight) camera. Powering the device is a huge 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging via USB-C. You can learn more about the device in our announcement post.

In China, the Honor V20 is priced at 2,999 yuan (about RM1,814) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model and 3,499 yuan (about RM2,116) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The Moschino edition is priced at 3,999 yuan (about RM2,419) and it comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB of storage.

If this comes to Malaysia, this could be a compelling flagship option that’s priced under RM2,500. In a way, this can be a budget alternative to the Huawei Mate 20 but you’ll lose out on the ultra-wide-angle and telephoto lens. — SoyaCincau

