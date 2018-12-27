Perak exco moots ‘carnival’ for bargain school supplies

Parents take their children to shop for school uniforms ahead of the new academic year, December 27, 2018. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 27 ― Perak state councillor A. Sivanesan today proposed the government hold a “back to school” carnival to help counter a perceived price hike ahead of the new academic year.

The state health, consumer affairs, civil society, national integration and human resource committee chairman said the “carnival” could be held in all 15 local councils in Perak and would benefit shoppers and businesses alike.

“We welcome consumer associations to come forward and discuss with us and if they agree with our proposal, we will go ahead with it.

“Rather than going on social media to gripe about the price increase, we can solve it once and for all,” he told reporters after leading an enforcement team from the state Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry check on the prices of school essentials here.

He explained that his proposed “back to school” sale programme would bring all related businesses under one roof and enable shoppers to easily compare the prices and goods.

The Sungkai assemblyman said there had not been any price hikes in school supplies based on the ministry’s checks on 242 establishments from December 22 to yesterday nor any official complaint from consumers at its six offices statewide.

He advised consumers who came across traders jacking up the prices to lodge reports to the ministry.

Sivanesan also said the Perak Pakatan Harapan government is assisting the bottom 40 per cent of wage earners by handing out school essentials to their children.

He promised that all constituents will receive the aid, regardless of whether they were in the government areas or the Opposition controlled constituencies.