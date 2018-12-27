Bursa Malaysia extends uptrend to mid-morning

At 11.05am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 11.12 points to 1,683.72 from yesterday’s close of 1,672.60. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — Bursa Malaysia continued its uptrend to mid-morning today, with investors’ risk appetite restored following the overnight rally on Wall Street.

At 11.05am, the key FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 11.12 points to 1,683.72 from yesterday’s close of 1,672.60.

The index opened 7.11 points higher at 1,679.71.

Market breadth was positive with 469 gainers to 147 losers, while 240 counters were unchanged, 1,028 untraded and 54 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 719.59 million shares worth RM375.33 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd expected the FBM KLCI to stage a technical rebound today in tandem with the sharp rebound on Wall Street.

“Support levels for the index are at 1,622, 1,645 and 1,664-points, while resistance is at 1,680, 1,700 and 1,720-points,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank added eight sen to RM24.84, Tenaga advanced 12 sen to RM13.66, Petronas Chemicals bagged 155 sen to RM9.34 and CIMB went up four sen to RM5.76, but Maybank eased one sen to RM9.34.

Of actives, Hibiscus perked 5.5 sen to 83 sen, Sapura Energy ticked up half-a-sen to 29.5 sen, MyEG was 4.5 sen better at 97.5 sen, Prestariang improved four sen to 44.5 sen, while Hubline was flat at four sen.

Of the gainers, Malaysia Airports and Allianz bagged 28 sen each to RM8.46 and RM12.68 respectively, Petronas Gas increased 22 sen to RM19.00, QL Resources leapt 21 sen to RM6.71 and Hong Leong Financial was 20 sen higher at RM18.84.

The FBM Emas Index accumulated 91.65 points to 11,471.95, the FBMT 100 Index ticked up 89.77 points to 11,388.89, the FBM 70 surged 163.31 points to 12,977.83 and the FBM Ace Index was 55.68 points firmer at 4,230.17.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 112.18 points to 11,436.22.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index climbed 51.17 points to 17,252.10, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.74 points to 166.26, and the Plantation Index went up 44.10 points to 6,798.76. — Bernama