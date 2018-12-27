JMM president remanded four days

Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah arrives at the Klang Court Complex at 9am in a police truck, December 27, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KLANG, Dec 27 — The Magistrate's Court issued an order today for the police to detain Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah an additional four days beginning today.

Azwanddin’s lawyer, Sungai Panjang assemblyman Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin, confirmed this to reporters after the hearing here today.

The JMM president was arrested yesterday in relation to alleged remarks on Tuesday that called for the public to storm a police station here over a rescue worker's death.

“He is held at a lockup in Shah Alam and is investigated at the Klang Utara district police headquarters (IPD),” he said.

Mohd Imran said Azwanddin was being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation, specifically over his use of the word “attack” (serang) in his statement made on Tuesday.

“Police will take his statement on what he really meant and his actual intention when he called to attack the police station.

“We have informed the court that the word ‘attack’ has a vast definition and does not necessarily mean a criminal threat,” he said.

The lawyer said he argued that Azwanddin did not possess the resources or influence to effect an actual attack on a police station, and said the remark should be considered with that context.

He then expressed hopes that the investigation could be completed before the four-day remand is over.

When asked about Azwanddin’s health, he said the activist has a thyroid condition that requires medical attention.

He said Azwanddin must be brought to a hospital for evaluation and other medical needs such as medication.

“The police have agreed to cooperate during his remand period to ensure that he receives the necessary medical attention,” he said.

Azwanddin arrived at the Klang Court Complex at 9am in a police truck and slipped while he was escorted to the court as he was chained to other two detainees.

He was arrested yesterday at 2.40pm at Kompleks Keramat Mall in Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, over his provocative remark to storm the Klang Utara police station

Shortly before his arrest, Azwanddin posted a defiant statement on his Facebook page saying he will not be silenced for speaking his mind in demanding action over the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who was mobbed during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya on November 27.