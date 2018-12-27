Cash-strapped Umno to rent out Janda Baik leaders’ retreat

Umno says it will rent out the Janda Baik leaders’ retreat to the public in a bid to generate funds. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― Umno will open its Institut Latihan Memperkasa Ummah (Ilmu) in Janda Baik to the public in a bid to generate funds for continued operations after its bank accounts and assets were frozen as part of ongoing criminal cases.

The centre was previously reserved for leadership retreats and other Umno events.

Putrade Property Management Sdn Bhd (Putrade) chief executive officer Shamsul Kamar Ahmad told The Malaysian Insight portal that his firm assumed control of the location and will most likely rename it Ilmu Resort.

“We have just taken over the place and need some time to renovate and refurbish the place. We should be for business in March,” he was quoted as saying.

Shamsul added that the place is suitable as a resort and for corporate retreats because it has meeting rooms and halls.

“There is a range of accommodation also. We have dormitories and can cater for budgets of schools and universities. It’s suitable for schools and universities for team building activities,” he said.

Shamsul also stressed that the Umno headquarters at Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) has not been sold off to the Gerbang Perdana Sdn Bhd.

It is understood that the confusion on the ownership started when Gerbang Perdana managing director Yahya Abdul Jalil was appointed as the board of Putrade in October; Putrade is the company that manages PWTC.

“It’s not right to link Yahya’s other companies to PWTC. He is only assisting as a board member.

Yahya said he is also on the Putrade board in his personal capacity and reiterated that this was completely separate from his actions for Gerbang Perdana.

“I have the experience and I am on board to help PWTC, which already has its own team. I will give my input to the team and help with management,” he added.

Previously, it was reported that Umno asked Gerbang Perdana to restructure PWTC’s operations after Barisan Nasional lost the 14th general election.