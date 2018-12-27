PAS Youth to ring in 2019 with ‘Hit & Run’ rally against Pakatan

PAS Youth Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi says the ‘Hit & Run Derita Rakyat’ rally aims to call the government to task after it failed to fulfil its own PH electoral manifesto promising change. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 ― PAS Youth is planning a nationwide protest against the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government on New Year’s Eve next Monday.

In a statement on the Islamist party’s mouthpiece Harakah, the wing’s chief Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi said the demonstration will start simultaneously at 10pm on December 31 in all states, with the main gathering outside Kompleks Sogo in the capital city.

Khalil said the “Hit & Run Derita Rakyat” rally aims to call the government to task after it failed to fulfil its own PH electoral manifesto promising change, which he claimed to have added to the suffering of Malaysians who voted for a regime change.

“PH is not only seen to have no ‘political will’ to solve these problems, but also lacks ideas for the future.

“In this regard, this suffering needs to be expressed throughout the country. The message must be submitted to the PH government as a signal from the rakyat,” he said.

The Batu Buruk assemblyman listed a hike in living costs, rising unemployment among youths, and Budget 2019 as examples of the government’s alleged failures since being voted into office eight months ago.