Dollar holds firm on Wall Street surge, upbeat economic data

US dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration taken February 12, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — The dollar held on to most of its overnight gains today as investors cheered signs of easing US-Sino trade tensions and stronger-than-expected US economic data, sending Wall Street stocks surging and Treasury yields up.

In a dramatic turn to lift off bear-market territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rocketed more than 1,000 points for the first time yesterday, while US 10-year yields rallied around eight basis points to end at 2.8 per cent.

That gave the dollar some respite from weeks of pressure brought on by a sell-off in US bonds on heightened concerns about slowing US growth, Sino-US trade tensions and — more recently — a partial US government shutdown.

Faced with deepening gloom, investors were quick to latch on to media reports that a US trade team will travel to Beijing the week of January 7 to hold talks with Chinese officials.

Markets also lapped up data showing US 2018 holiday sales rose 5.1 per cent from a year ago to over US$850 billion (RM3.5 trillion), the strongest gain in six years.

“Investors are coming back to the US markets after a build-up of lot of fearmongering this would be supportive of the dollar as well as treasury yields and stocks,” said Stephen Innes, head of Asian trading at Oanda.

“Trade war risk is abating somewhat so risk-on sentiment should also be supportive of emerging market currencies,” added Innes.

The dollar index, a gauge of its value versus six major peers, was steady at 96.91, after gaining 0.5 per cent yesterday.

The US currency was a touch lower versus the yen at 111.10 after bouncing one per cent overnight and breaking a safe-haven driven eight-day stretch of gains for the Japanese currency.

“If risk sentiment keeps improving and Dow futures extend their gains in the Asia session, I would expect dollar/yen to move higher still,” Innes said, though he warned that it was too early call a turn in risk sentiment.

That sentiment was underscored by the modest moves in other currencies such as the euro and sterling, with slowing global growth to Brexit woes to political uncertainty in Europe and the United States checking enthusiasm.

The euro fetched US$1.1362, steadying in early Asian trade after losing 0.1 per cent on the dollar yesterday.

Sterling, which has been battered by Brexit woes in recent months, was firm at US$1.2650, having lost 0.4 per cent the previous session.

A huge relief rally in oil prices gave some support to commodity currencies such as the Canadian dollar, which last traded at C$1.3572 after moving up 0.15 per cent overnight.

The Australian dollar, often considered a gauge of global risk appetite, tacked on 0.1 per cent to build on its 0.4 per cent gain in the previous session. — Reuters