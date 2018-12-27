Tokyo’s Nikkei surges nearly 4pc after Wall Street recovery

A man looks at an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo February 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Dec 27 — Tokyo stocks surged nearly four per cent at the open today, with investors heartened by Wall Street’s best performance in nine years.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.80 per cent or 733.58 points to 20,060.64 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 3.94 per cent or 56.33 points at 1,487.80.

“Thanks to the sharp rebound in US shares, it is increasingly possible that Japanese stocks will end the year on a bullish note,” Okasan Online Securities chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito said in a commentary.

Exporter shares rose strongly as a weaker yen improved their business outlook.

The dollar was trading at ¥111.17, down from ¥111.33 in New York but up from ¥110.45 when Tokyo closed yesterday.

Wall Street stocks roared back to life in post-Christmas trade yesterday, shaking off four straight routs following strong retail sales data and White House reassurances that Fed Chair Jerome Powell won't be fired.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up nearly 1,100 points, or about five per cent, with the broad-based S&P 500 also surging five per cent.

The US gains were the biggest for a single session on Wall Street in nine years, a surge analysts attributed in part to technical factors after days of selling. — AFP