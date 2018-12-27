Leeds win thriller, Norwich stage late fightback

Leeds United fans before the match in Newport, Britain January 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Dec 27 — Championship leaders Leeds snatched a remarkable 3-2 win over Blackburn thanks to two late goals, while promotion rivals Norwich escaped with a dramatic 3-3 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

At Elland Road, Leeds took the lead through Blackburn defender Derrick Williams’ first half own goal.

Blackburn equalised at the start of the second half from Charlie Mulgrew’s penalty.

Mulgrew looked to have won it with a free-kick in the 89th minute, but Kemar Roofe equalised in stoppage time.

And Roofe struck again in the fourth minute of additional time to send Elland Road wild as Leeds moved three points clear at the top.

Second placed Norwich are Leeds’ nearest challengers in the race for promotion to the Premier League.

The Canaries needed a stunning fightback to stay in touch with Marcelo Bielsa’s team and extend their unbeaten run to 12 matches.

Matty Cash put Forest ahead against the run of play in first-half stoppage time and Jack Robinson made it 2-0 on 64 minutes at Carrow Road.

When Cash added another 10 minutes later, there seemed no way back for Daniel Farke’s side.

Yet Mario Vrancic reduced the deficit on 77 minutes, before substitute Onel Hernandez struck twice in eight minutes of stoppage time to secure an unforgettable recovery.

West Bromwich Albion are third, three points behind Norwich, after their 2-0 home win over Wigan.

Jay Rodriguez scored a goal in each half for the improving Baggies.

Fourth-placed Sheffield United also boosted their promotion hopes with a 3-1 home win over Derby.

The Blades went in front five minutes before half-time through Billy Sharp.

On-loan Liverpool winger Harry Wilson equalised early in the second half with a fine free-kick before David McGoldrick put the home side back in front again in the 64th minute.

Substitute Leon Clarke headed a late third for Sheffield United, who moved up from sixth.

Middlesbrough slipped to a 1-0 home defeat by managerless Sheffield yesterday following a goal from midfielder Adam Reach against his old club.

Birmingham kept up their push for the top six with a 2-0 home win over Stoke.

Bottom club Ipswich lost 3-0 at QPR, while Bolton beat Rotherham 2-1.

Millwall got their first win since the end of October with a 1-0 home victory over Reading, who finished with nine men in a first game for new boss Jose Gomes.

Brentford came from behind to draw 1-1 at Bristol City and Hull won 2-1 at Preston.

Aston Villa won 1-0 at Swansea, where substitute Wilfried Bony saw a stoppage-time penalty saved for the hosts after Conor Hourihane scored in the 65th minute. — AFP