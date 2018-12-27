Cops probe five-year-old Johor boy’s death as murder

A Google screenshot of the Sultan Ismail Hospital. The five-year-old boy was already unconscious when his parents sent him to the hospital for treatment.

JOHOR BARU, Dec 27 — A five-year-old boy in Bandar Datuk Onn here died yesterday, believed to be the victim of physical abuse.

It was learnt that the victim was already unconscious when his parents sent him to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for treatment.

The victim’s death was later confirmed by a doctor at the hospital emergency ward. A post-mortem report is pending.

“The doctor who treated the victim later lodged a report at Taman Perling police station on the matter,” Johor Baru South deputy police chief Superintendent Mohd Afzanizam Yahaya said.

He added that the doctor found bruise marks on the boy’s face, chest and back that suggest physical abuse.

Mohd Afzanizam said the victim’s 33-year-old father and 22-year-old stepmother were arrested at their home at about 11am yesterday following the police report filing at about 1am.

“Checks later revealed that the victim's stepmother is an Indonesian citizen and does not have a passport or identity card.

“The victim’s father works as a chef not far from their home, while his wife was unemployed,” he said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.