Body found in burned-out car in Seremban

SEREMBAN, Dec 26 — A victim was found razed in a Nissan Sentra car that was burnt in a fire at Taman Jasper Jaya, here at about 9.45pm tonight.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department Director Norazam Khamis said, however, the identity of the victim had yet to be determined as the victim was fully burnt.

“The car was found parked on the road shoulder and when the firemen arrived the vehicle was burning and work to extinguish the fire was immediately carried out.

“After extinguishing the fire completely, the firemen realised that there was a victim completely burnt in the car,” he said when contacted, here tonight. — Bernama