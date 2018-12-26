Modric adds Croatian sportsman of the year to his 2018 collection

Real Madrid's Luka Modric in action Champions League action against Roma in Rome November 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

ZAGREB, Dec 26 — Luka Modric added to his collection of awards after a successful 2018 when he was named Croatian sportsman of the year today.

Sandra Perkovic, five times European champion in discus, won the women’s award. The football squad, runners-up in the World Cup, were named Croatian team of the year after a vote by 322 journalists.

Modric led his country to the final in Russia in July and played a key role as Real Madrid won a third straight Champions League title in May.

The midfielder was rewarded with the Golden Ball for best player at the World Cup, the Best Men’s Player award by Fifa in September, and the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player at the start of December.

He ended a decade of domination by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the world player of the year awards. — AFP