Malaysian Youth Council launches fund for Banten tsunami victims

A woman carries clothes donated by people at a help centre in the Citangkil village in Sumur, Pandeglang, Banten province December 25, 2018, three days after a tsunami hit the west coast of Indonesia’s Java island. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Malaysian Youth Council (MYC) has launched a humanitarian fund to assist tsunami victims in Banten, Indonesia to enable Malaysians to contribute to the fund.

MYC Deputy President Muhammad Fadzli Hassan said those wishing to contribute could do so via the Maybank account 5640 2540 3782 (TABUNG KEMANUSIAAN MAJLIS BELIA MALAYSIA) (MALAYSIAN YOUTH COUNCIL HUMANITARIAN FUND), and the closing date for the contributions is December 31.

“The whole Malaysian youth expressed their sadness on the tsunami tragedy that struck Anyer, Banten in Indonesia. For this purpose, the MYC launched the humanitarian fund and called on Malaysians (to contribute to the fund) to assist the affected victims,” he said.

According to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the tsunami that occurred at 9.27pm, last Saturday was caused by a strong wave in the waters of the Sunda Strait and the volcanic eruption at Gunung Anak Krakatau, said a Bernama report.

As of 5pm yesterday, the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency recorded a death toll of 429 while 1,485 were injured and more than 800 homes were destroyed. — Bernama