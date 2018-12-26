Ministry: Petrol stations will not run dry by Jan 1

Secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh denyied claims that consumers might face difficulties in getting both petrol and diesel by January 1. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 26 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has given the assurance that there is an adequate supply of gasoline and diesel for sale daily throughout the country.

Its secretary-general Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh said both petrol and diesel were available, denying claims that consumers might face difficulties in getting both fuels by January 1 adding that both fuels were scheduled control items under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 since June 1975,

“Therefore, the government will ensure that the supply of scheduled goods is always on the market and easily accessible to consumers at all times,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, president of the Bumiputera Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia Datuk Abu Samah Bachik had claimed that consumers were worried about getting petrol and diesel as all storage tanks at petrol stations were expected to be dry by January 1, 2019.

He was reported to have said this was because of the reluctance of petrol station operators to increase storage in their tanks by the end of this month.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng had previously said in a statement that the government would adjust and reduce the retail price of petroleum products, including RON95 from January.

Jamil said that as a retail licensee of petrol and diesel under the Control of Supply Regulations 1974, it was compulsory for petrol station operators to comply with the licence terms and to ensure that the supply of petrol and diesel were available and sufficient for daily sale.

“Among the other conditions, the licensee was also not allowed to close the station, or to discontinue the sale of petrol/diesel fuel without permission,” he said.

“The failure of the station operator to comply with any of the conditions is an offence under Regulation 21 of the Supply Control Regulations 1974 and punishable under Section 22 of the Control of Supplies Act 1974.

“If convicted, a fine of up to RM1 million or three years’ jail or both can be imposed for the first offence, or a fine of RM3 million for the second offence and an imprisonment of up to five years or both,” he explained.

Jamil said that KPDNHEP enforcement officers would monitor and inspect the stations from time to time to ensure that fuel supply was sufficient for the public.

Complaints can be made to the ministry through the portal e-complaint KPDNHEP or e-mail complaint [email protected] or via Ez ADD KPDNHEP (smartphone app) or via WhatsApp application to 019- 279 4317. — Bernama