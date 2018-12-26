Johor Port bags Global Performance Excellence Award 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Johor Port Bhd, a member of MMC Group, has bagged the Global Performance Excellence Award 2018 — World Class from the Asia Pacific Quality Organisation.

The Global Performance Excellence Award, a formal international recognition of performance and business excellence, was presented in a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi on December 11.

In a statement today, Johor Port Chairman and MMC Corporation Bhd Group Managing Director Datuk Seri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh said the award signified the port’s continuous improvement in delivering a high-quality service to customers and in recognition of its world class quality performance.

“Over the last couple of years, we have undertaken numerous initiatives to innovate and establish Johor Port as one of the most efficient multipurpose ports in the region.

“We are committed to creating more innovation and best solutions for our customers across the globe and this recognition is a testament to our ability to understand and adapt to tomorrow’s market and instill excellence in our business operations,” he added. — Bernama