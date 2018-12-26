Man swept away by rushing water on family outing to waterfall in Taiping

TAIPING, Dec 26 — A happy outing to the Burmese Pool Waterfall, Bukit Larut near here turned into a nightmare for a family when a member of their family was feared to have drowned, this afternoon.

Taiping Fire and Rescue Station Operations head, Rafeel Hairul Richard said the incident occurred around 3pm today.

He said witnesses informed that during the incident, Jastine Michael, 24, was on a rock before he was swept away by a sudden surge of water.

“Upon receiving a call at about 3.30pm, a fire-engine with eight personnel rushed to the scene and conducted a search for the victim,” he said when met at the site.

Rafeel said search and rescue efforts were carried out with the help of members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force covering a distance of three kilometres from the scene.

The search operation would continue until midnight and tomorrow morning if the victim was still not found, he said. — Bernama