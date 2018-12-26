South-east Asian countries top pick for Malaysians ushering in New Year

Tourists visit the Grand Palace in Bangkok May 24, 2014. Malaysians have picked South East Asian countries as their top picks to ring in 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Malaysians have picked South-east Asian countries as their top picks to ring in 2019, according to online travel booking platform Agoda.

In a statement today, Agoda revealed that the top five destinations for Malaysians are namely Bangkok (Thailand), Taipei (Taiwan), Hat Yai (Thailand), Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea).

“Thailand is the most popular foreign country for Malaysian travellers, with Bangkok (second) and Hat Yai (sixth) taking two spots in the top ten this year.

“Those celebrating closer to home will be headed to Kuala Lumpur (first), Penang (second), Langkawi (third), Malacca (seventh) and Kuching (ninth),” the statement read.

On the global scale, Tokyo, Paris (France), and New York City (United States) are the top destinations to usher in the New Year.

Agoda said the ball drop at Times Square in New York City is one of the most iconic and star-driven celebrations in the word on New Year’s Eve.

It is the top North American destination for travellers globally and number two for Americans traveling domestically for the celebration.

“A top ten New Year eve destination for many markets globally and number one for Chinese and Singaporean travellers is Tokyo. With continues jam-packed itinerary of concerts, parades and light shows making it the perfect destination to cast off the old and welcome in the New Year.

“It’s no surprise Paris which boast endless themed parties and New Year countdowns at popular landmarks has secured the top spot for New Year’s eve travel in Europe,” it said, adding Paris is a top ten for Britains as well as travellers from Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The booking data was collated by Agoda on December 10 for New Year Eve’s bookings for the past three years.