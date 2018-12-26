Malaysian Broadcasting Dept: No reduction of religious programmes on RTM

The Malaysian Broadcasting Department has refuted allegations that religious programmes aired on RTM would be reduced beginning next year. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The Malaysian Broadcasting Department has refuted allegations that religious programmes aired on Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) would be reduced beginning next year.

In a statement issued today, the department stressed that religious programmes now aired on RTM would not be reduced as it had received very encouraging response from the audience.

“The RTM also does not prohibit news broadcasters and programme hosts from wearing the head scarf. The RTM deeply regrets the action of the irresponsible groups in disseminating inaccurate news,”the statement said.

The statement was referring to the report in the social media that claimed that religious programmes on RTM would be reduced by 20 per cent beginning next year. — Bernama