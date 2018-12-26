Curfew in Esszone extended to Jan 11

Sabah police chief Datuk Omar Mammah said the curfew between 6pm and 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Dec 26 — The curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esszone), has been extended to January 11 effective today, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah.

He said the curfew between 6pm and 6am covered the waters off Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“With the enforcement of this curfew, those living in the affected areas are required to remain indoors while outsiders should not be allowed to enter the area between 6pm and 6am during the period,” he said in a statement here today.

Omar said the curfew was extended to ensure the waters would not be invaded by terrorists who could threaten the security of international researchers conducting research as well as tourists on the resort islands.

He said the curfew was also to ensure the safety and well-being of Sabahan who use the waters and those living in the EssZone land area.

He added the curfew would also facilitate the enforcement and monitoring of boat movements, while the presence of security vessels would create a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen in the area.

According to Omar, based on information obtained, the Abu Sayyaf militant group and those who conducted kidnapping for ransom from the southern Philippines were still attempting to intrude to carry out kidnappings and other cross-border crimes.

“I have also authorised all district police chiefs in the Esszone to issue permits to any eligible applicant for fishing activities, or to attend to urgent matters during the curfew,” he added. — Bernama