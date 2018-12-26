Ringgit closes higher against US dollar

This photo illustration shows Malaysian ringgit banknotes in Kuala Lumpur on June 29, 2015. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The ringgit closed higher against the US dollar today on renewed buying interest for the local unit amid the US government partial shutdown, said a dealer.

At 6pm, the local note traded at 4.1750/1790 against the greenback from 4.1830/1860 on Monday.

The market was closed yesterday for the Christmas celebration.

On the domestic front, OANDA Head of Trading for Asia Pacific Stephen Innes said the ringgit was unlikely to make any significant headway into the New Year as risk sentiment remained weak.

“This is due to oil prices trading lower and the markets are still fretting about global growth concerns, triggering intense sell-off in global equities,” he added.

The ringgit was also mostly higher against major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.0441/0486 against Monday’s 3.0451/0484 and advanced against the Japanese yen to 3.7755/7802 from 3.7651/7681 previously.

The local unit was lower against the British pound to 5.2981/3040 from 5.2907/2957 on Monday but rose against the euro to 4.7528/7578 from 4.7661/7704. — Bernama