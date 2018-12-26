Police to question organisers behind rally seeking justice for Adib

Protestors march on the streets of Klang during the Justice for Adib and fire Waytha Moorthy rally in Klang December 25, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — Klang Utara police chief Assistant Commissioner Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said police will call up organisers of a rally held yesterday demanding action over the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim.

Nurulhuda said the organisers will be called in for questioning by the police over investigations under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

She said the organisers will be questioned particularly over two police reports lodged for offences committed under the Act.

“Throughout the rally, we have received five reports in total,” she said.

For the third report, she said a 23-year-old male suspect was arrested after a wooden plank wrapped in white tape was found strapped to his back during a police search at the nearby pedestrian tunnel along Jalan Melayu, Klang.

“The suspect has been remanded for three days and is being investigated under Section 6(1) the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 for possessing a weapon in public place,” she said.

Nurulhuda also said two reports were lodged under Section 504 and 506 of the Penal Code, whom Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah was being probed with after police earlier arrested him earlier today.

Azwanddin is being probed over his provocative remark to storm the Klang Utara police station made during the rally.

Yesterday’s rally was organised by Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia (Geras) to demand justice for the late firemen Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who died due to injuries sustained during the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple riot last month.

Demonstrators had also called for Senator P. Waytha Moorthy to voluntarily relinquish his position as minister of national unity and social wellbeing, for failing to prevent the riot.