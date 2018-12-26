Khairy dubs Pakatan’s cash aid ‘dedak BaSaH’

The Rembau MP was responding to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — Khairy Jamaluddin today mocked Pakatan Harapan (PH) for utilising the same database and method used by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) administration.

The Rembau MP was responding to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, who said the government will be adopting BN’s method and database previously used to distribute 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) to give out Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) 2019 to some 4.1 million households via a first phase payment on January 28.

Dulu cakap dedak. Sekarang ini dedak BaSaH. Database pun pakai BR1M. Malaysia baharu apa? Oh ya, “tAk aDA 1mDb.” https://t.co/2JBrCcKgyW — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) December 26, 2018

“You called this chicken feed (bribes) previously. Now you call it wet chicken feed. The database used is also BR1M. What New Malaysia? Oh right, no 1MDB,” he said in his tweet.

BR1M was introduced by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Lim has said it will take some time to vet those disqualified from receiving BSH because they do not belong to the bottom 40 per cent (B40).

Lim said the BSH payment under phase 2 and 3 will be issued using a new method which was announced in Budget 2019 once the database had been updated.