Analyst: Malaysia-Singapore maritime dispute can be settled with some give and take

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 — Malaysia and Singapore need to learn how to give and take, be accommodative of one another and understand each other’s ‘feelings’ when it comes to dealing with the much talked-about maritime border dispute recently.

Renowned social activist and political analyst Chandra Muzaffar said it is pivotal for both countries to be tolerant and willing to admit errors in a bid to reach an amicable settlement regarding the issue, which has brought both countries at loggerheads again.

“Both countries need to be open with each other... keep in mind Singapore will always be there and we will always be here... we have to find ways and need of living together because geography doesn’t change.

“Whenever there’s a dispute we have to find ways and means to resolve it as effectively and efficiently as possible, and the most important thing is to ensure justice is served,” he told Bernama in an exclusive interview recently.

The Singapore and Malaysia bilateral spat on maritime boundaries with matters related to the Johor Baru port limits, resurfaced on December 4 when the republic claimed the recent extension of the limits had encroached into Singapore Territorial Water off Tuas.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the claim was inaccurate, pointing out that the new port limits were in Malaysia’s territorial sea.

Singapore also claimed that Malaysian Government Vessels have since been continually intruding into its Territorial Waters off Tuas, with 14 intrusions so far.

This has led the republic to retaliate by urging Malaysia to withdraw completely its vessels from disputed waters which it claims to be its territorial waters.

Chandra said Singapore’s move to order Malaysia’s vessels out from the area was unnecessary as they must “keep the status quo while negotiations are going on”.

The International Movement for a Just World (JUST) president, pointed out that any major disruptions in the relationship between Malaysia and Singapore could have serious repercussions because both countries are incredibly close.

However, he noted that the issue would not have an adverse impact upon bilateral ties as both countries have adopted very rational approach to tackle this issue.

“I don’t think either country want to escalate it and they are not going to war on this issue... it would have some influence upon bilateral ties but it will not have an adverse effect on a massive scale... I don’t think so,” he said.

When asked to comment on whether Malaysia’s stance on Seletar Airport and the High Speed Rail issue caused Singapore to act provocatively, he opined that those issues, in a sense, were not new as there have been uneasy relations between Malaysia and Singapore on specific issues for a long time.

To a question whereby the upgrading of the Johor Baru port could take away a sizeable business as international shippers could now bypass the Singapore port as claimed by an article published in Singapore Herald, he viewed it as merely speculative at this stage.

Chandra added the impact, if the claim turned out to be true, might be minimal and he did not think the Singapore port could not absorb it due to the fact that their maritime facilities are indeed world class and far ahead from any other South-east Asian countries.

Apart from that, as Singapore is gearing up for their general election next month, he said Singaporeans might not be that much bothered by the issue as there are other issues that concern them more, such as cost of living and foreign presence.

“Yes, it is quite possible that their general election is a factor why the Singaporean government is giving some emphasis on this issue, but I don’t think it will be that central,” said Chandra in response to whether the Singaporean government played up the maritime border issue to gain support from its people in the upcoming election.

In the meantime, Chandra advised Malaysian officials who would be involved in negotiation talks on resolving the Johor Bahru port limits issue, which is slated to take place in the second week of January 2019 in Singapore, to prepare the case well, to get all their facts right and negotiate with justice at heart.

“We have to be more mature, rational, and accommodative... bear in mind that the principle or factor here is justice and if we keep that in mind, I think we will be able to achieve what we want,” he said, adding that he is optimistic that both sides would resolve the issue in a positive and professional manner. — Bernama