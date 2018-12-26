Two Asia-only limited Lego sets to go on sale in Malaysia on Jan 1﻿

A limited edition Lego set that depicts the Reunion Dinner, which occurs the day before the Chinese New Year. — Pictures by jaybricksblog.com via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — I’m sure there are many among our dear readers who are huge Lego fans as well. If you are, you’ll be happy to know that the two recently announced for-Asia-Pacific-market-only Lego sets will go on sale in Malaysia from January 1, 2019.

The two sets — Chinese New Year’s Eve Dinner (80101) and Dragon Dance (80102) — were officially revealed in November this year as part of Lego’s strategy to tap into the Chinese market specifically as well as that broader Asian market in general. The two sets are sold only in the Asia Pacific region and it is the first time Lego has ever created out-and-out sets specific for the Asia Pacific market.

The new sets celebrate iconic Chinese New Year traditions that we, as Malaysians, are all very familiar with. One is the typical yet very significant Chinese New Year’s Eve Dinner and the other is a scene that depicts the (as we call it here) the lion dance.

From the pictures, the details in the Chinese New Year’s Eve Set are just amazing. The set depicts a traditional Chinese house with all the ornate details you’d expect from a typical Chinese house. The best part about this set for me is that the house and its interior setting and minifigures all don’t look out of place in a Malaysian setting. The details on the printed tiles are awesome too. You get rice and other dishes all depicted in printed tiles. Even the utensils are on printed tiles!

This limited edition Lego set features a traditional Dragon Dance, which is a staple during Chinese New Year. — Picture by jaybricksblog.com via SoyaCincau

The Dragon Dance set is very good too. It features six minifigures and a highly detailed dragon that can move up and down via a mechanical crank

The sets will be available at selected Lego Certified Stores and at Box of Brick Stores in Sunway Pyramid and The Gardens Mall from January 1 onwards. Expect to pay north of RM250 for the sets and if you’re planning to get one or both of the sets, you better be early and get ready to stand in line.

Considering that these are sold in Asia only, you might have to fend off scalpers who will be eyeing to sell these units to buyers in other countries. — SoyaCincau