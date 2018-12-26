100kg python caught in Labuan

LABUAN, Dec 26 — The Christmas celebration yesterday was not a holiday for Layangan Fire Station, as several of its personnel were on duty to catch a huge python.

A 3.35-metre reticulated python was caught at the backyard of a house at Blok 5, Kg Layangan.

Layangan Fire Station chief Muhamad Azman Awang said the station received an emergency call at 1.17pm and his personnel took only five minutes to catch the snake.

“It is 11 feet long and weighs more than 100kg... the python will be surrendered to the Wildlife Department,” he told Bernama.

Muhamad Azman said a total of 72 snakes including the deadly cobras had so far been caught and surrendered to the Wildlife Department. — Bernama