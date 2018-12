Tabung Harapan Malaysia has received RM200,032,580.24 as of 3pm today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Tabung Harapan Malaysia has now collected just over RM200 million, days before its official closing date of December 31.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the crowd-fund has received RM200,032,580.24 as of 3pm today.