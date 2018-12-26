PNB announces new board line-up

PNB group chairman Tan Sri Zeti Aziz said these latest board members possessed between them extensive and complementary experience in their respective fields of investment, law, economics as well as real estate. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) today announced changes to its board with the appointment of four members effective January 1, 2019, to succeed three retiring members.

The new board members are Treasury secretary-general Datuk Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Zainun Ali, former Securities Commission deputy chief executive Datuk Nik Ramlah Nik Mahmood, and Mitraland Group and Pelaburan Hartanah Nasional Bhd chairman Datuk Johan Ariffin, the fund management company said in a statement today.

PNB said Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, Tan Sri Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah and Tan Sri Zarinah Anwar would retire on December 31.

Nik Ramlah currently also sits on the board of Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) while Johan is also a board member of several public-listed companies, including Sime Darby Property Bhd.

In welcoming the new line-up, PNB group chairman Tan Sri Zeti Aziz said these latest members possessed between them extensive and complementary experience in their respective fields of investment, law, economics as well as real estate.

“PNB looks forward to gaining from their contribution as we continue to be relentlessly focused on strengthening our resilience and delivering on our mandate to enhance the economic wealth of the Bumiputera community and all Malaysians,” she said.

PNB also announced that with effect from December 31, 2018, Professor Tan Sri Noor Azlan Ghazali will retire from the board of directors of ASNB and PNB Research Institute Sdn Bhd.

Besides Zeti and the new members, PNB's board will comprise Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad (president and group chief executive), Datuk Mohd Yaakub Johari, and Datuk Soedirman Aini effective January 1, 2019.

From the same date, ASNB board of directors will include Zeti, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Hussin (ASNB chief executive officer and executive director), Datuk Seri Nik Norzrul Thani Nik Hassan Thani, and Nik Ramlah. ― Bernama