KL shares still on the slide at mid-afternoon

Investors continue to stay away as Bursa Malaysia is stuck in negative territory at mid-afternoon. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Bursa Malaysia continued to trend lower at mid-afternoon today on subdued market sentiment as investors were on extended year-end holidays.

At 3pm, the the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,667.87, down 15.95 points from Monday's finish of 1,683.82.

The key index opened 15.13 easier at 1,668.69.

Market breadth was negative with 614 losers against 130 gainers, 249 counters were unchanged, 892 untraded and 35 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 849.61 million shares worth RM525.61 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank remained flat at RM9.26, Public Bank trimmed two sen to RM24.76, Tenaga slipped 42 sen to RM13.58, Petronas Chemicals shed one sen to RM9.22 and CIMB was three sen weaker at RM5.65.

Of actives, Sapura Energy erased 15 sen to 30 sen, Hibisbus contracted three sen to 77 sen, VS Industry fell two sen to 68.5 sen, Hubline was unchanged at four sen while MyEG gained 2.5 sen to 90 sen.

Nestle was the top loser, giving up 90 sen to RM145.10, United Plantations retreated 80 sen to RM25.00, BAT slid 78 sen to RM35.12 and Ajinomoto was 56 sen lower at RM18.44.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 111.62 points at 11,346.63, the FBMT 100 Index weakened 106.51 points to 11,268.66, the FBM 70 wiped out 115.55 points to 12,786.36 and the FBM Ace Index was 95.31 points easier at 4,131.28.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 53.25 points to 11,306.13.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index fell 42.13 points to 17,105.94, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 1.04 points to 164.75 and the Plantation Index trimmed 37.90 points to 6,743.33. — Bernama