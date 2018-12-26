JMM president arrested, to spend night in lock-up

Jaringan Melayu Malaysia says its president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah was taken by police at 2.45pm in Dato’ Keramat, Kuala Lumpur and is currently on his way to the Klang Utara police station. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 ― Police have arrested Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah over his provocative remark to storm the Klang Utara police station yesterday.

Selangor Criminal Investigations Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat confirmed Azwanddin’s arrest for criminal intimidation at 2.40pm today at Kompleks Keramat Mall in Datuk Keramat, Kuala Lumpur.

“The arrest was made under Section 506 of the Penal Code and he will be remanded in court tomorrow at 9am as there is a need for further investigations on the threat to attack a police station,” Fadzil told Malay Mail when contacted.

The senior policeman said Azwanddin will also be investigated for intentionally insulting a person under Section 504 of the Penal Code.

This morning, Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said Azwanddin will be called on as soon as possible so his statement can be recorded.

Shortly before his arrest, Azwanddin posted a defiant statement on his Facebook page saying he will not be silenced for speaking his mind in demanding action over the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who was mobbed during a riot at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple in Subang Jaya on November 27.

The JMM president again told the government to take responsibility for the remarks of its leaders.

Azwanddin then told his supporters not to be afraid, even saying they can be “rude” to “teach” DAP, whom he branded as extremists, a lesson.

“For decades, the Malays and Muslims have been patient and silent even though our race and religion have been repeatedly insulted, our clerics denigrated, and our leaders slandered.

“I will continue to be vocal and firm in Adib’s issue and I will continue to warn the government to take immediate action against the pariya murti,” he said, using the derogatory term that also means “pariah” in reference to National Unity and Social Wellbeing Minister P. Waytha Moorthy.

Azwanddin said he is not bothered by individuals who disagree with view, adding that he is confident there are more Malays and Muslims who share his belief in fighting for Malay-Muslim interests.

“I am not doing this for my personal interest. I am aware that it comes with high risk to myself and my family but this is a fight for our race and religion to be asserted by the future generation.

“We should not be afraid if we are truthful in fighting for our race and religion that has now been relegated to mere occupants in their own homeland,” he said.

Yesterday, Azwanddin called on the authorities to detain those responsible for Adib’s death, failing which he threatened to storm the Klang police station.

Following Azwanddin’s fiery remark, another pro-Malay group calling itself Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia dropped him from its endorsed list of speakers.

Azwanddin has also been hit with a legal warning letter for allegedly defaming Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok, a DAP leader.

Lawyer Sankara Nair representing Kok confirmed a letter of demand for a public apology was sent to Azwanddin and JMM earlier today.

In the letter sighted by Malay Mail, Azwanddin was told to apologise in public within seven days and retract his statement made during the rally for attempting to link Kok to the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple riot.

Azwanddin reportedly claimed Kok had links to the developer which currently owns the land that the temple sits on.

Kok is also seeking RM30 million in reputation damages from Azwanddin.