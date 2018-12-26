New featurette for Ferrell and Reilly’s ‘Holmes and Watson’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘Holmes and Watson’ that stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 26 — Sony Pictures has released a new featurette for upcoming comedy Holmes and Watson that stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly that offers more footage from the film.

In the film, Ferrell takes on the role of Sherlock Holmes with Reilly as Dr Watson in this comedic take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic characters.

The film also stars Ralph Fiennes, Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall, Lauren Lapkus, Noah Jupe, Hugh Laurie, Pam Ferris, Bella Ramsey, Rob Brydon, Kieran O’Brien and Bronson Webb among others.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A humorous new take on Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson bumbling around vintage London.”

Holmes and Watson is set for release here on December 28.