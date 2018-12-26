Two Malaysian firms in offshore agreement with Saudi Aramco

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference in Manama, Bahrain March 7, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Bhd's (MHB) wholly-owned subsidiary, Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd (MMHE), in consortium with TechnipFMC Plc has signed a long-term offshore agreement (LTA) with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco).

The LTA was signed during Saudi Aramco’s In-Kingdom Total Value Add Annual Forum in Dammam, Saudi Arabia on November 26, 2018, and is valid for six years with an option to extend for another six years, MHB said.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the LTA covered engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, and installation of offshore facilities in support of Saudi Aramco’s Offshore Maintain Potential Programme, and other works which will be executed within the Saudi Arabia waters.

MHB Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Wan Mashitah Wan Abdullah Sani said the entry into Saudi Arabia marked a significant milestone for the group’s heavy engineering segment as it pursues growth in line with its strategy to expand its portfolio in the international market.

“Fully leveraging on the core strengths of MMHE and TechnipFMC, we believe that the collaboration is another solid step in our constant drive to deliver the best to our customers,” she said.

On another development, MHB also announced it had been awarded a contract for fabrication of the Pluto Water Handling Module from TechnipFMC.

It said upon completion, the module would be installed on Woodside Energy Ltd’s existing Pluto Alpha Gas Production Platform, located offshore Western Australia.

The module was targeted for completion in the fourth quarter of 2020, it added. — Bernama