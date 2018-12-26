Momota eyes Tokyo Olympics gold medal

Kento Momota wants to focus on winning more tournaments in 2019, to keep him at the helm of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― World number one shuttler, Kento Momota is eyeing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medal.

The 24-year-old Japanese however, wants to focus on winning more tournaments in 2019, to keep him at the helm of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings.

Apart from that, the reigning World Champion is also aware of Japan’s number two, Kenta Nishimoto who is catching up fast after the latter climbed into world's top 10 early this month.

“Of course I want to win a gold medal. But honestly, it depends on the 2019 results in the (Olympics) Qualifiers.

“If the results are good, definitely I have a good chance for a gold, if not, I am not sure,” he said through a translator.

Momota told reporters after the Ampang Jaya Badminton Club (AJBC) players' meet and greet session organised by Aeon Credit Service at the Midvalley Megamall, today.

Momota who is playing for AJBC in the ongoing 2018-19 SS Purple League, also hopes the league will prepare him for the 2019, especially towards the Tokyo 2020 qualifications.

“This year I had great experience playing in many big tournaments as well as a chance to play in Purple League. For 2019, I hope I can get good preparations towards Olympics,” he said.

Momota missed the 2016 Rio Olympics when he was slapped with one-year suspension by the Japan Badminton Association for illegal gambling.

Meanwhile, Aeon Credit Service (M) Bhd chief marketing officer, Shiro Ishida said the company was glad to support the development of badminton in the country through the collaboration with the AJBC.

Also present were 2016 Rio Olympics mixed doubles silver medal winner, Chan Peng Soon and 2018 Youth Olympics women's singles champion, Goh Jin Wei. ― Bernama