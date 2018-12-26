Penang authorities probe massive clearing of mangrove swamps in Batu Maung

Lorries were seen clearing a large area of mangrove swamp in Batu Maung recently. — Picture courtesy of Phee Boon Poh

GEORGE TOWN, Dec 26 — State authorities have launched an investigation into the widespread clearing of mangrove swamps located on government land in Batu Maung.

State environment committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the land belonged to the Fisheries Department.

“We will be investigating whether the clearing of the mangrove swamp was illegal,” he said when contacted today.

Phee added that the state government will pursue those involved in the illegal clearing of mangrove swamps.

“We will not compromise with those who flout the law and stern action will be taken against those who break the law,” he said.

Phee said a team from the Forestry Department will visit the site to determine who was behind the clearing works.

He added that the district officer was also called in for his explanation on the case.

Phee said Batu Maung assemblyman Datuk Abdul Halim Hussain alerted him to lorries entering the swamp and clearing it yesterday.

According to Halim, a large area was cleared and he is awaiting further reports on the activity.

A signboard at the site states that the company that rented the land has permission to enter and set up a workshop.

Phee said he will check if the company had obtained any permits from the local authorities before clearing the land.