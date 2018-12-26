Two bodies from sunken MV Amanda recovered, one still missing

A file picture of the MV Amanda that sunk in the eastern waters of Tanjung Sepang according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA). — Bernama pic

KOTA TINGGI, Dec 26 — Two bodies from the sunken merchant ship MV Amanda in the eastern waters of Tanjung Sepang, near here yesterday, were recovered yesterday evening, according to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Johor MMEA director First Admiral Maritime Aminuddin Abdul Rashid said the two bodies, a Bangladeshi and a Chinese, both male were found at 7.45pm when their bodies surfaced, as the vessel sank.

He said the search and rescue team will continue its operation within 40 nautical miles from the capsized location to find another missing Bangladeshi crew member.

“The search will focus on the surface and underwater. A team of divers has been placed in a state of preparedness to dive when there is a possibility that the victim is still trapped,” he told reporters at a press conference at Pos Maritim, Tanjung Pengelih, near here, today.

In the incident at 2pm yesterday, the vessel carrying nine crews, all of them foreigners, had suffered damage to the generator which caused the ship’s wheel to stop functioning.

While attempting to make full astern, strong waves pushed the vessel causing it collide with another vessel and capsize and sank.

However, six male crews, five Bangladeshis and one Chinese had been rescued while three were reported missing. — Bernama