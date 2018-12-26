Mujahid says 'having fun' being trolled over poetic Nurul Izzah letter

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said the letter was purposely written using the poetic Malay term ‘kekanda’ or ‘elder brother’ for himself and ‘adinda’ or ‘little sister’ for Nurul Izzah in order to attract more public attention. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said today he is “having fun” with social media users' comments over his letter to Nurul Izzah Anwar who recently resigned from all her government and PKR positions following nepotism claims.

The Islamic religious affairs minister said the letter was purposely written using the poetic Malay term “kekanda” or “elder brother” for himself and “adinda” or “little sister” for Nurul Izzah in order to attract more public attention.

“I am having fun reading the comments with regards to my letter to YB Nurul Izzah. I purposely chose such a form of language to get my message across.

“It is evident the terms elder brother, little sister attracted more attention,” he said in his Facebook post.

The Parit Buntar MP thanked everyone for their input, and urged the public to read the letter carefully and understand its content.

“It may be useful for the younger generation who are undergoing the trials and tribulations of internal politics as I have gone through before,” he added, ending the post with the hashtag #warkahdaricordova.

The terms “kakanda” and “adinda” in Malay literally mean older brother and younger sister but are also used as terms of endearment between spouses, especially in literature.

Some social media users teased Mujahid for his romantic-sounding note to his PKR ally Nurul Izzah while others have turned the situation into a meme, incorporating the minister’s photos from a protest he participated in last year outside the Parliament.

Mujahid who is also Parti Amanah Negara vice-president had yesterday advised Nurul Izzah to ignore her detractors in light of the nepotism allegation in PKR.

In an open letter on his Facebook page, Mujahid sought to comfort the Permatang Pauh MP, telling her it’s not easy being in a so-called “family party” where naysayers will use nepotism as a weapon to attack its leaders.