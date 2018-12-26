First look at Lupita Nyong’o in Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ that stars Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke and Elisabeth Moss among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 26 — Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s upcoming thriller Us.

Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke play a couple who take their kids for a holiday at the beach with friends only to encounter some mysterious people who invade their home with things get really crazy and bloody.

Also starring in the film are Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Kara Hayward, Nathan Harrington, Evan Alex and Madison Curry.

The synopsis of the film reads: “A mother and father (Nyong’o and Duke) take their kids to their beach house, expecting to enjoy time with friends, but their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some visitors arrive uninvited.”

Us is set for US release on March 15, 2019.