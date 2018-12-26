Cops to probe JMM president for criminal intimidation over storm police station remark

Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab says Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah (pic) will be probed under Section 506 of the Penal Code. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, Dec 26 ― Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah is being investigated by the police for his inflammatory remark made during a rally in Klang yesterday.

Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab said the investigation is for criminal intimidation.

“Yes. He will be probed under Section 506 of the Penal Code,” he told Malay Mail when asked to confirm the matter today.

The particular law provides for a jail term up to two years, a fine, or both. But the convicted party faces a longer jail term of up to seven years if the threat causes death or grievous hurt, the destruction of any property by fire, or causes an offence punishable with death or imprisonment, or to impute unchastity to a woman.

Yesterday Azwanddin called on the authorities to detain those responsible for firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death, failing which he threatened to storm the Klang police station.

Last month, Azwanddin, Gagasan 3’s chairman Ragvinder Singh Jess and deputy chairman Amran Ahmad Nor were among those investigated by the police following reports of allegedly incendiary speeches made by them.

JMM is advising Gagasan 3, which was formed last month with the sole intention of “declaring war” on Pakatan Harapan component, DAP, claiming the latter is the dominant voice in Putrajaya.

Following Azwanddin’s fiery remark, pro-Malay group called Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia has dropped him from its endorsed list of their speakers.