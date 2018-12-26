Najib trolls Mujahid in loving ‘Cordova letter’ to Nurul Izzah

One of the memes poking fun at Mujahid (bottom left) and other Pakatan Harapan leaders that is being circulated on social media after the minister's Cordoba letter to Nurul Izzah.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak today continued his troll of Pakatan Harapan leaders, this time taking aim at Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa in the latter’s letter to Nurul Izzah Anwar who recently resigned from all her government and PKR positions following nepotism claims.

The former prime minister mimicked the Islamic religious affairs minister in his poetic and archaic address inspired by a period of time when Cordoba ― also known as Cordova ― in present-day Spain was a caliphate,.

“Lepas baca warkah Cordova. ‘Kekanda tidak boleh tidur kerana bimbangkan keadaan adinda.’ Drama. Dah berapa malam tak tidur? Kalau masih tidak boleh tidur, bacalah doa mohon kepada Allah untuk mudah tidur dan tenang,” Najib wrote in his latest Facebook post and replicated on his Twitter account.

[Translation: After reading the letter from Cordoba. ‘This big brother cannot sleep because he is worried about his little sister's situation.’ Drama. How many nights have you not slept? If you are still unable to sleep, say your prayers, ask Allah for an easy slumber and peace.]

The terms “kakanda” and “adinda” in Malay literally mean older brother and younger sister but are also used as terms of endearment between spouses, especially in literature.

The Pekan MP’s posting appears to be quite a hit with social media users and has been retweeted over 1,800 times at the time of writing.

Some social media users teased Mujahid for his romantic-sounding note to his PKR ally Nurul Izzah while others have turned the situation into a meme, incorporating the minister’s photos from a protest he participated in last year outside the Parliament.

But Najib himself was also not spared scorn with some social media users telling him to have as much fun as he can now before he is judged and possibly sentenced to jail time. Najib has been slapped with dozens of criminal and corruption charges for the theft of billions of ringgit from 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

Mujahid who is also Parti Amanah Negara vice-president had yesterday advised Nurul Izzah to ignore her detractors in light of the nepotism allegation in PKR.

In an open letter on his Facebook page, Mujahid sought to comfort the Permatang Pauh MP, telling her it’s not easy being in a so-called “family party” where naysayers will use nepotism as a weapon to attack its leaders.