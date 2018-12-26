Labuan Health Department on high alert of imported HFMD

LABUAN, Dec 26 ― Labuan Health Department is on high alert of imported hand foot and mouth disease (HFMD) spreading to the children in the duty-free island here, as the school term begins next month.

Its director Dr Ismuni Bohari said over the years, a high number of HFMD cases reported were imported cases.

“We are on high alert over imported HFMD cases after the school break.

“The department is issuing reminder to kindergartens and childcare centres to be constantly alert on a possible outbreak,” he told Bernama.

Dr Ismuni said the possible outbreak was due to a large number of children returning from Sabah next week for school opening.

In the first six months of this year, a total of 246 cases were recorded, with less than 10 kindergartens and childcare centres ordered to close.

The Sabah Health Department recorded 940 HFMD cases and 30 statewide outbreaks up to May 19 this year, he said. ― Bernama